Age of retirement: NASS Commission queries Clerk

The National Assembly, NASS, Service Commission, has queried the Clerk of the Assembly, M. A. Sani-Omolori for issuing a press release, against the notice of retirement issued to the Clerk and some staff by the Commission.

The Clerk on Wednesday told the affected staff to disregard the retirement notice and continue with their normal work.

However, the NASS service commission in a letter dated 16 July 2020, signed by its Chairman, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, queried Sani-Omolori, describing his action as ‘insubordination’.

“The attention of the National Assembly Service Commission was drawn to a Press Release titled “Retirement Age for Staff of the National Assembly Service is 40 years of Service or 60 years

of Age whichever comes first” dated 15″ July, 2020 and signed by M.A. Sani-Omolori, Clerk to the Nationat Assembly.

“As you are very much aware, the Clerk to the National Assembly is an employee of the National Assembly Service Commission, vide Section 6(1b of the National Assembly Service Act, 2014 (As Amended). The Clerk to National Assembly has no

authority whatsoever to dictate anything to the commission. Your Press Release is considered by the Commission as a gross insubordination to a constituted authority.

“You are, by this letter requested to explain to the

Commission within twenty four 24) hours, as to why disciplinary action will not be taken against you as per the provision of Section 6(2) b of the National Assembly Act, 2014 (As Amended) for this gross insubordination,” the Executive Chairman stated.

