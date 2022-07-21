Agboke calls for stronger synergy to enhance electoral process

By David Adeoye

Dr Mutiu Agboke, the immediate past Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo State, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to synergise with the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) to enhance electoral process.

Agboke made the plea in Ibadan at a send-off organised in his honour by IPAC in the state.

He said that similar synergy with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) would also promote and enhance electoral processes.

The former REC said it was clear that INEC’s collaboration with NOA and IPAC during his tenure contributed a lot to the successes recorded in the state.

He urged the commission’s management to sustain the existing rapport between it and major stakeholders for successful outcomes during the forthcoming general elections.

Agboke also urged security agencies to deploy its officers strategically on the election days to enhance efforts toward ensuring violence-free exercise.

He reassured Nigerians that votes of the electorate would count in determining the outcomes of all elections in 2023.

Agboke also urged electorate to have faith and trust in the activities of the commission.

He said that INEC, under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, would give Nigerians credible, transparent and fair elections in 2023.

In his remarks, the state Chairman of IPAC, Mr Oludare Ojo, said the programme was organised to honour Agboke for his “uncommon” collaboration with the council, and his outstanding performances in the state.

Ojo said the council would build on the existing partnership with the electoral body for the growth of electoral process in the state.

He promised that all members of IPAC would continue to give necessary support to INEC’s activities before, during and after the forthcoming general elections.

Commenting, ACP Gbenga Ojo, who spoke on behalf of the security agencies, implored Nigerians to be patriotic, urging everyone to play notable role in making the country better.

Ojo said security agencies would continue to protect lives and property and ensure that the nation witness violence-free election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that top officials of INEC in the state led by the Administrative Secretary, Alhaji Abiodun Amosun, among others attended the programme.

NAN recalls that Agboke’s five years tenure, as the state REC, ended on July 6. (NAN)

