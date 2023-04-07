Agballa is story of a failed Chairman – VON DG

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu, says the story of Mr Ugo Agballa, the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, is that of a failed state chairman.

Okechukwu said this on Thursday while reacting to his alleged expulsion from the party announced recently in Enugu.

He noted that the chairman led the party to the most disgraceful outing in the Feb. 25 and March 18 elections.

According to him, the story of my kinsman, Ugo Agballa is the story of a failed chairman quarreling with himself.

“He came from PDP akin to a political bandit and hijacked our great party with the assistance of Sen. Hope Uzodinma, the Governor of Imo State.

“To fill his empty pocket, he drove all the stakeholders away and boasted he will quadruple the 56,000 we scored in 2019 Presidential election.

“Regrettably, he scored abysmally only 4,722.

“Instead of apologizing, I stumbled his CV flying around at the President-elect’s house and APC headquarters,” he said.

Okechukwu noted that Agballa’s woeful failure made him tell childish lies against some of us who are foundation members of the APC.

“Ironically then, Agballa was in the comfort zone of the PDP, while we were constructing APC Structure in Enugu State,” he said.

The director general, however, said that the purported expulsion or suspension of the party’s chieftains would not stand as Agballa and his executive did not follow the APC Constitution.

According to him, the alleged expulsion or suspension did not follow the guidelines provided by our great party’s constitution.

“Expulsion or suspension of any member of the party starts from his or her ward. And never the unilateral decision of the state chairman or members of his executive.

“Again, as far as the APC constitution is concerned, it lies with the ward members to decide on any erring member.

“The party’s foundation members told members to remain calm and steadfast; that in the fullness time we will rescue our great party from hijackers and reconstruct it,” he said.

He advised Agballa and his executive to study the APC Constitution and save the party further embarrassment. (NAN)