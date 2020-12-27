Agba greets Christian faithful, Nigerians at Christmas, urges greater love

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has felicitated with Christian faithful and other Nigerians on the occasion of the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Agba, in a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Sufuyan Ojeifo, urged them to love one another in line with scriptural injuctions in order to promote peace and harmony in interpersonal relationships.

He said that through love, multitude of sins and offences would be covered and, therefore, to forgive one another would not be a difficult thing to do.

According to him, “This season offers us an opportunity to appreciate the Almighty God for the wonderful gift of His Son, Jesus Christ, to the world.

“His life and times captured the real essence of love and peace; and have continued to teach us to embrace these virtues and show them to our fellow humans irrespective of race, tribe and religion.”

He called on Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora to eschew bitterness in all they do and be embodiments of charity.

The minister also urged Nigerians not to despair but to keep hope alive even as he assured them that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari “is committed to ensuring that the year 2021is much more better economically for the country than the outgoing year.”