Agba felicitates with Ize-Iyamu, wife on birthday

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, says All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his wife, Professor Idia Ize-Iyamu are gifts to this generation.

Both husband and wife’s birthday is June 21. Agba, in a goodwill message to the Ize-Iyamus, jointly signed with his wife, Princess Catherine Agba, said it was not a coincidence that “you share the same birthday.”

According to him, “You were both carefully forged and woven together by the Almighty God and gifted to our generation.

“While your selfless and impressive political engagements over the years have shown you as a gentleman of honour, courage and a harbinger of hope, your heartthrob, Idia, comes in as an experienced clinician, an astute academic and an inestimable jewel of support.”

Agba said: “We are glad to join millions of people around the world to felicitate with you and your amiable wife on the occasion of your birthday celebrations; and we wish both of you many more years of service to humanity.”

