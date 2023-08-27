Agba felicitates Edo gov’t, people on 32nd anniversary of State creation

Immediate past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has congratulated the Edo State Government and the good people of the State on the 32nd anniversary of the state creation.

Agba, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, said in a statement that Edo had come so far as a result of unity and hard work.

He stated that “while we are still a work in progress, I believe that we will achieve a greater Edo.”

He commended successive administrations, both military and civil, for contributing their quota to the development of the State thus far.

He also commended the traditional institutions and royalties for interfacing between government and the people in achieving peace and enhancing security in their domains that constitute the sum of the State.

Agba particularly recognised the fatherly roles of the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin; the Otaru of Auchi Sacred Kingdom, Alhaji Haliru H. Momoh; and Ojuromi of Uromi, HRH Anselm Aidenojie II, acting collaboratively with other royal fathers, in ensuring the progress of Edo State and Edo people.

He applauded Edo people both home and in the Diaspora for their interest in and patriotism towards the State and its progress.

He called for continued unity, peace, and love of State, saying these are fundamentals upon which the State can rapidly progress.

He appealed to all to contribute their quota no matter how minimal it might look towards the achievement of a greater Edo State for this generation and for posterity.

