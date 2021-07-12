Again, water everywhere as National Assembly leaks

By Haruna Salami
Less a month after the publicised leakage of the National Assembly, cleaners at the complex had a hectic time trying to control water at the lobby of the national edifice Monday.


It be recalled that the leakage was reported widely recently amidst worries about the delay in renovating the complex.


Newsdiaryonline that the FCTA responded to the first incident with a statement which said the budget renovation was undergoing due process.


The efforts of some staff to stop from taking pictures of the leakage did achieve the desired as many had already captured the scene.


Unlike the first episode where distinguished managed to hold plenary session under very unconducive atmosphere, both Chambers did   hold plenary on Monday.

