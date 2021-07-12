Again, water everywhere as National Assembly leaks





By Haruna Salami

Less than a month after the much publicised leakage of the National Assembly, cleaners at the complex had a hectic time trying to control water at the lobby of the national edifice Monday.



It will be recalled that when the leakage was reported widely recently amidst worries about the delay in renovating the complex.



Newsdiaryonline reports that the FCTA responded to the first incident with a statement which said the budget for renovation was undergoing due process.



The efforts of some staff to stop journalists from taking pictures of the leakage did not achieve the desired result as many had already captured the scene.



Unlike the first episode where distinguished senators managed to hold plenary session under very unconducive atmosphere, both Chambers did not hold plenary on Monday.



