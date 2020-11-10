Again, troops kill 5 Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists, destroy gun trucks, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

The military has neutralized five Boko Haram terrorists, destroyed gun trucks and recovered arms and ammunition in Yobe state.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko.

Onyeuko revealed that troops of Operation Fire Ball have continued their aggressive and responsive posture with the aim of routing out the remnants of Boko Haram and Islamic States West Africa Province criminals from all their identified enclaves in the North East.

He said,”Consequently, on 7 and 8 November 2020, the gallant troops of 27 Task Force Brigade located in Buni Gari of Gujba LGA of Yobe State dealt a decisive blow on some marauding Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province criminals in a failed attempt to infiltrate the peaceful town.

“The gallant troops of the Brigade who were ever on high alert fought relentlessly forcing the terrorists to withdraw in disarray due to the troops’ superior firepower.

“Nevertheless, the unrelenting troops gave a hot pursuit and inflicted heavy casualties on the fleeing insurgents.

“In the aftermath of the decisive encounter, 5 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were neutralized while the following equipments were captured:

“One Fabricated (VBL) Armoured Personnel Carrier, One Boko Haram Gun Truck, One NSVT Anti Aircraft Gun, One QJC Anti Aircraft Gun, One Rocket Propelled Grenade Tube, One PKT Gun, One General Purpose Machine Gun, One QJC Extra Barrel, 6 AK 47 Rifles, 311 rounds of 7.62mm Ammunition NATO (links).

“Further exploitation is being carried out as the resilient troops continue to dominate the area with aggressive patrols”.

Onyeuko also revealed that on 8 November 2020, troops of 151 Task Force Battalion deployed at Special Response Area Miyanti in Bama LGA of Borno State while on fighting patrol made contact with a pocket of Boko Haram criminals.

According to him, the gallant troops instinctively engaged the criminals with heavy volume of fire and consequently destroyed their hideout.

He said the troops further rescued one woman and three children unharmed from the criminals, adding that two bicycles and other items were recovered from the fleeing insurgents.

Onyeuko further disclosed that on 3 November 2020, troops of Army Super Camp 7 deployed in Bama, Borno State successfully thwarted a suicide attempt on their camp.

According to him, the vigilant troops sighted and neutralized the lone female suicide bomber before she could detonate her vest.

Onyeuko said that in another development, troops of Army Super Camp 11 deployed at Gamboru on 3 November 2020 conducted a robust Clearance/Fighting Patrol to clear suspected Boko Haram Criminals hideouts at Bulama Lumbe and Ndufu Villages.

“The gallant troops came in contact with the criminals and engaged them with heavy volume of fire neutralizing 2 Boko Haram criminals and forcing others to flee with possible gunshot wounds.

“Resulting from the encounter, the troops captured one AK 47 Rifle and 2 Boko Haram terrorists flags,” he stated.

Onyeuko commended the troops of Operation Fire Ball for their resilience, doggedness and commitment exhibited during the encounters.

He equally encouraged them not to rest on the successes so far achieved but build on them.

Onyeuko assured the entire populace of the North East zone of the determination of the High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to finally rout out the remnants of the Boko Haram Terrorists /ISWAP criminals from their enclaves.