Again troops kill 23 terrorists, arrest 109 criminals, as 231 surrender – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja, says troops killed 23 terrorist, arrested 109 criminals while 231 surrendered during counter insurgency and terrorism operations conducted in the North-East, Nigeria.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Edward Buba who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, noted that the counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations being conducted by troops have continued to produce results.

Among other successes recorded by troops in the last one week according o Maj-Gen Buba were the arrest of 5 kidnappers, one informant, 22 suspected oil thefts and the rescue of 41 kidnap victims.

He stated,”The counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations being conducted by troops continues to produce results. Though, the men and women of the armed forces are fighting and dying for the country every day; they have made great strides. The military will continue the momentum of its operations by mounting pressure on groups seeking to undermine the security of citizens and the nation.

“The update on the operations across the 6 geopolitical zones as at 25 August 2023, reveals that; the military neutralized 23 terrorists, arrested 109 criminals, 5 kidnappers, one informant, 22 suspected oil thefts and rescued 41 kidnapped hostages.

“Additionally, 231 terrorist and their families surrendered to troops comprising 25 adult males, 63 adult females and 143 children surrendered.”

He added,”Troops recovered a total number of 41 weapons and 300 assorted kinds of ammunition. Breakdown of arms and ammunition is as follows; 14 AK47 rifle, one AK49 rifle, 2 AK47 rifles loaded with 7.62mm special ammo, one PKT gun, one LMG, 2 pump action guns, 2 locally fabricated pistols, 3 locally fabricated rifle, 2 dane guns, one pistol, and 2 locally made long barrel guns.

“Additionally, troops recovered are one AK47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1 AK47 magazines, one magazine loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special, 239 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 5 rounds of 7.62 NATO, 44 rounds of PKT, 5 rounds of 9mm ammo and 6 cartridges.”

Buba further disclosed that the operations in South South geopolitical zone resulted in the arrest of the following; 682,400 litres of stolen crude oil, 70,950 litres of illegally refined AGO, 23,250 litres of DPK.

He therefore assured that that military would relentlessly pursue groups contributing to insecurity and instability in the country.

"Furthermore, troops recovered 13 motorcycle, 22 mobile phones, one bicycle, 10 machete, a pair of camouflage. While, the operations in South South geopolitical zone resulted in the arrest of the following; 682,400 litres of stolen crude oil, 70,950 litres of illegally refined AGO, 23,250 litres of DPK. All amounting to an estimated sum of N414,396.250 denied to the oil thieves.

“The military will relentlessly pursue groups contributing to insecurity and instability in the country. Troops will through its operations continue to make improvements towards ensuring safety of citizens and restoring security across the country,” he stated.

