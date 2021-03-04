The Nigerian troops Wednesday evening foiled another Boko Haram attack on Marte town, in Borno State.

This is just as military sources have described as ‘malicious’ reports that soldiers deserted the military after recent attacks on Dikwa and Marte.

The special forces successfully ambushed and attacked the insurgents, who rode on motorcycles and gun trucks.

A military intelligence officer said no casualty was recorded on the troops’ side.

He said: “Troops of 134 Special Forces Battalion, who were on patrol around Ala, a community five kilometers away from Marte, responded to an ambush, neutralized some of the Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed their gun truck.”

Similarly, combined troops of 21 and 26 Brigades, together with the support of troops of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), have cleared some villages, which include Sharivabe, Sabsawa, Tafana, and Bula Murube, in Borno in the continuation of the aggressive operation at Sambisa axis.

Apart from eliminating scores of ISWAP terrorists, the troops rescued 13 women and 15 children.

Meanwhile, a credible military intelligence officer, who declined to mention his name, said the recent report on alleged desertion of troops from the army after attacks on Marte and Dikwa were exaggerated.

The officer admitted that there were some security breaches in one of the operations, but the troops only executed a well-designed tactical withdrawal from the town, before re-engaging the terrorists from the outskirts.

According to him, some of the soldiers were surprised seeing reports of their absconding in the media, when they are still physically on the frontline.

“It is true there were some security breaches, but the truth is that some of the soldiers that were alleged to have absconded or deserted the army have actually been involved in recent successful military operations including those led by gallant commanders Lt Col Ishaya Aliyu Manga, Lt. Col Ponfa Wuyep and Lt Col Abdullahi H. Ali among others who are motivating the special forces and the ground troops,” he added.

PRNigeria gathered that aside from killing several terrorists, the troops, recovered arms and ammunition, during the recent military operations in Marte, Dikwa and elsewhere.

By PRNigeria

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

