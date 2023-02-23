Again, troops eliminate 27 terrorists, as 252 surrender in N/East -DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

No fewer than 27 terrorists have been neutralized while 252 and their family members surrendered to troops in the North-East says Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

The Defence of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami made this known during the bi-weekly briefing on troops activities and operational success recorded in the various operational theaters within the 6 geo-political zones of the country.

Danmadami said in the past 2 weeks, both kinetic and non-kinetic operations were conducted in the various theatres of operations, with significant results recorded.

He said troops of the Joint Task Force, of Operation Hadin Kai in the North East zone of the country, conducted various offensive operations at villages, mountains, roads and town of Gwoza, Bama, Gubio, Biu, Dikwa, Monguno and Konduga Local Government Areas of Borno State as well as Mubi town in Mubi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

He said several raids, fighting patrols and ambush operations were conducted to curb the activities of terrorists and other criminals within the Joint Area of Operations.

He therefore revealed that within the period under review, troops succeeded in eliminating 27 terrorists, while 252 terrorist and their families surrendered to troops.

He said,”Notably, between 8 and 13 February 2023, troops while acting on credible intelligence, ambushed Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists at locations within Gwoza, Mafa, and Bama Local Government Areas of Borno State. At these locations, troops made contact with the terrorists, during which, 10 terrorists were neutralized while other fled in disarray with gun shot wound.

“Troops exploited these general areas and recovered 6 AK47 rifles, 38 rounds of 7.62mm special, 71 rounds of 45mm ammunitions, 50 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 5 dane guns, 4 AK47 magazines, 4 motorcycles, 2 pairs of desert camouflage, 28 bundles of mats, clothing materials, medical supplies and boafeng radios among other sundry items.

“Equally, troops while on fighting patrols between 9 and 21 February 2023, made contact with Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists at villages within Gwoza, Jere and Bama Local Government Areas of Borno State, during these engagements, troops neutralized 7 Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists while other fled with gun shot injuries. Troops also recovered 2 AK47 rifles loaded with 10 rounds each of 7.62mm special ammunition. Other items recovered are 3 dane guns, medical supplies, mobile phones, motorcycles, clothing materials among other items.

“Furthermore, between 9 and 20 February 2023, troops arrested 11 Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists logistic suppliers at several locations within Borno and Adamawa State. Items recovered from them include assorted clothing materials, medical supplies, large quantities of items suspected to be hard drugs, livestock, 138 jerrican of PMS and other sundry items.

“Also, on 11 February 2023, troops on fighting patrol responded to distress call on the activities of terrorists at Mallam Maja in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State, however, the terrorists fled on sighting the troops. The general area was exploited and troops rescued 20 abducted civilians.

“Consequently, within the weeks in focus, troops in the North East, recovered 17 AK47 rifles, 9 dane guns, 12 AK47 magazines, 86 rounds of 7.62mm special, 71 rounds of 45mm ammunitions and 145 rounds of 7.62mm NATO.

“Others items recovered are 132 jerricans of Premium Motor Spirit, 6 motorcycles, a vehicle, medical supplies, livestock, 28 bundles of mats, assorted clothing materials, mobile phones and other sundry items. Troops neutralized 27 terrorists and arrested 18 Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists logistics suppliers, spies and informants at different locations within the theatre as well as rescued 20 abducted civilians while a total of 252 Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorist and member of their families comprising of 24 adult male, 79 adult female and 150 children surrendered to own troops at different location within the theatre of operations.

“All recovered items, rescued civilians, and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families are being profiled for further action.”

Danmadami disclosed that notable successes were also recorded in that has reduced criminality in the other zones of country.

He conveyed the commendation of the military high command on troops and other security agencies efforts in the various theatres of operations across the country.

“The media community is also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in our quest to restore peace and security to our dear country.

“Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated, for the support given to the Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our various operations across the country, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective areas,” Danmadami said.