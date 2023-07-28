Again, troops destroy 42 illegal refining sites, deny oil thieves N388.4m in N/Delta – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Delta Safe have destroyed 42 illegal refining sites and arrested 19 suspected oil thieves in the South-South zone of the country.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director, Defence Operations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja, Maj-Gen Edward Buba made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

Maj-Gen Buba disclosed that troops of Operation Delta Safe troops in conjunction with Department of State Services (DSS) on two separate operations raided Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network gun men hideout in Opkpanam Community in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

He added that troops made contact neutralizing some of the gunmen and recovering weapons.

He disclosed that troops raided suspected sea robbers within Ekpeditere Fishing Camp in Southern Ijaw LGA of Bayelsa State, adding that during the operation, troops recovered one hunter’s gun, 3 AK-47 magazines loaded with 68 x 7.62mm (Special) of ammunition, one outboard engine, one 8HP Yamaha engine, one Baofeng radio, 3 mobile phone and 2 pumping machine. Also, 2 oven, one wooden boat and some drums were handled accordingly.

He said,”In the course of operations, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE recovered 498,650 litres of crude oil, 168,145 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, and 4,400 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine.

“Troops also recovered 152 assorted rounds of ammunition, 23 calibers of weapons and 8 AK47 magazines. Others include: 6 vehicles, 2 boafeng radios, 1 8HP, electric saw, matchets, axe and IPOB flag dagger.

“Troops destroyed 42 illegal refining sites, 36 wooden boats, 68 storage tanks, 77 ovens, 19 dugout pits, 4 speedboats and 5 outboard engines. Meanwhile, a total of 41 suspected criminals were apprehended within the period. An estimated sum of Three Hundred and Eighty Eight Million Four Hundred and Forty One Thousand Six Hundred and Sixty Naira (N388,441,660.00) was denied the oil thefts during the period in focus.”

Gen. Buba further revealed that troops in conjunction with Department State Services raided the Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network gunmen at Fuji Junction in Opkpanam Community in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

According him, following the fire fight, troops neutralized 2 while others fled. Troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, one Pump action, 15 rounds of live cartridges and one Baofeng radio from the encounter. Troops also arrested 5 suspected collaborators.

He stressed that the aggressive posture of troops is yielding the desired results and denying the perpetrators of insecurity in the country denied the freedom of action.

“The sustained momentum by the military would certainly cause them to reconsider their decision. The military would continue to take the fight to defeat these forces of evil,” he said.

