Again, Tinubu travels, set to attend Summit in Abu Dhabi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday, January 11, to participate in the 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2025).

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy) disclosed this in a statement Friday.

Accorsing to Onanugq, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, invited President Tinubu to attend the Summit, which will take place in the emirate from January 12 to 18.



The Summit will bring together global leaders to accelerate sustainable development and advance socioeconomic progress, Nigeria’s Presidential Spokesman added.

The event, ‘The Nexus of Next; Supercharging Sustainable Progress,’ will enable policymakers, business, and civil society leaders to explore pathways to fast-track the transformation to a sustainable economy and evolve a new era of prosperity for all.

ADSW, a testament to the power of collaboration, has been held annually for over 15 years. It provides a global platform to foster multi-stakeholder cooperation in addressing global challenges and accelerating growth.

It has birthed high-value agreements and strategic partnerships between governments, industry leaders, and clean energy pioneers worldwide, driving impactful alliances and advancing the sustainability agenda worldwide.

At the event, Onanuga said, President Tinubu will stress his administration’s reforms, including those related to energy sufficiency, transportation, public health, and economic development.

The Nigerian leader and his entourage will also meet with the emirate’s leadership to discuss issues of interest affecting the two nations.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and other senior government officials will accompany the President.

He will return to Nigeria on Thursday, January 16.