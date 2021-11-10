Again, tight security at Federal High Court as Nnamdi Kanu stands trial

There is tight security at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday morning, as the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is produced to face his trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had, on Oct. 21, reported heavy deployment of security personnel in and around the court premises when the case came up. Similarly, a large number of security personnel were deployed to the court premises and its surroundings on Wednesday to forestall security breach.

Entrances leading to the court premises were barricaded by a combined armed officers of Department of State Services (DSS) operatives, the Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence and the Nigerian Police.Vehicles were not allowed into the court compound

.However, court staff and journalists, whose names are on the list for the coverage, are allowed access into the building as at the time of filing the report.Although five media houses would be given access into the court room out of the list presented to the DSS operatives, a number of media practitioners would be asked to stay at the media Centre at the court basement.(NAN)

