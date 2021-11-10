Again, tight security at Federal High Court as Nnamdi Kanu stands trial

November 10, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 There is tight security at Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday morning, as leader proscribed Indigenous People Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is produced to face his trial. 

News Agency Nigeria (NAN) had, on Oct. 21, reported heavy deployment security in and around court premises when case came up. Similarly, a large number security were deployed to court premises and its surroundings on Wednesday to forestall security breach.

 Entrances leading to court premises were barricaded by a combined armed officers Department State Services (DSS) operatives, the Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence and the Nigerian Police.Vehicles were not allowed into the court compound

.However, court staff and journalists, whose names are on the list for the coverage, are allowed access into the building as at the time filing the report.Although five media houses would be given access into the court room out the list presented to the DSS operatives, a number media practitioners would be asked to stay at the media Centre at the court basement.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,