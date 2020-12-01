Again, Senators demand sack of Service Chiefs

For the upteempth time, lawmakers in the Senate, have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the service chiefs.

The Senators, lamented their (the service chiefs’) failure to secure the lives and properties of Nigerians. The Senate decision, PRNigeria gathered, is the third members of the Red Chamber would pass this year.

It followed a motion by Senator Kashim Shettima on the recent killing of 43 rice farmers in Borno State by the Boko Haram insurgents.

The Senate asked Buhari to replace the security chiefs with new ones “immediately”.

The Senators also asked Buhari to restructure and remodel the nation’s security architecture. Apart from that, they demanded a probe into the allegations of corruption and financial leakage levelled against some top hierarchy of the military.

The Senate asked Buhari to aggressively negotiate with the nation’s neighbouring countries for multinational cooperation in order to strengthen the war against insurgency.

It directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, NEMA and NEDC to provide succour and psychological support for the families of the victims.

In a related development, the immediate past Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, has been convicted by a military court martial, in Abuja.

PRNigeria learnt that the tribunal found Adeniyi guilty of violating military social media guidelines. Hence, it ordered his demotion by at least three years.

The former Lafiya Dole Commander’s aide, Tokunbo Obanla, who was prosecuted alongside the general, was also found guilty and sentenced to 28 days in jail with hard labour.

Both convictions are subject to confirmation by the military authorities, PRNigeria gathered.

PRNigeria sources said Adeniyi pleaded guilty to three-count of unlawful use of social media, and damage to service property amongst other issues.

The verdict came eight months after a video of Adeniyi complaining about a lack of military equipment to combat Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East went viral.

