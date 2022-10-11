Again, Prince Nwafor- Orizu moves to unite SE, SS politically

By Abba – Eku Onyeka

An Nnewi Prince, Barr Orji Nwafor – Orizu has again called for political cooperation between the South East (SE) and the South South (SS) geopolitical zones of the federation. About 20 years ago, the senior lawyer authored a book titled: The Voice Of Another Generation, whose third edition will soon be presented to the public for this purpose

This Nnewi in Anambra state – born prince spoke to selected journalists recently in his office in Abuja

In his explanations, he said that the easiest way to form the political cooperation were many, by pointing out that during the constitutional conference, the two zones formed Eastern Mandate Group under the chairmanship of Dr Alex Ekwueme, who, according to him suggested creation of six zones. He however informed that SS and SE and other geopolitical zones were established.

Due to its importance, a lot of people, according to him, have been talking about the cooperation, adding that the SE talks about marginalisation, which he said couldn’t be a word far from the two zones. The lawyer therefore noted that with 33 senators and 11 governors, they were the largest political group in Nigeria, just as he informed that they were in the old National Council for Nigerian Citizens (NCNC). The SE and SS, according to him have more population and constituencies than rheir neighbor, the South West (SW), with only six states. Observing that the SE can neither make it alone nor the SS, he disclosed that it was demonstrated when former President Jonathan came out, the two zones supported Jonathan.

Explaining that the purpose of the book was to create awareness, the prince however, noted that the two zones have one religion, intermarry and were in the old NCNC in the past. He therefore informed that the third edition would be introducing the person of Mr Peter Obi to the public. Maintaining that he isn’t in anyway campaigning for Obi, the senior lawyer however informed that the book was written about 20 years ago to motivare the cooperation between the two zones. Reiterating the need for the two zones to be with Obi, irrespective of having been endorsed nationally, he said that he called on the two geopolitical zones to support the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate as their own son, like he did during the time of Jonathan and they responded.

On the abandoned properties, which may hamper the cooperation move, he said: “If you read the book, you will see what caused the abandoned properties. All the government secondary schools and colleges in the then Eastern Region were established in the Igbo enclave: Government Colleges, Umuahia, Afikpo, Owerre and Queen’s College, Enugu, non was established in the Rivers or Cross Rivers area. We had the African Continental Bank (ACB), scholarships, the Igbo dominated them and the people got angry.

He continued: “The issue of abandoned properties had been depoliticised and the reason why it was so, was because those who took the decision about the Igbo against other areas or the other area like abandoned properties are no more in power today. Secondly, because of state creation, there is no more question of victimising anybody from anywhere. Now that each has its own state, it is now a question of cooperation based on mutual respect.”

When asked to react to the statements against Obi’s presidency by his kinsman, Dan Ulasi, also from Nnewi, he said: “You know that Dr Nwafor – Orizu, who was all the time the next to Dr Azikiwe in Igbo politics; Nze H.C. Obi, the Eze Onunekwuluigbo; Chukwu; Nwokedi; Ojukwu; among others were all from Nnewi and were all dead now. They were epitome of political sagacity. Yes Nnewi is a political rendezvous for the Igbo and the then Eastern region.

“Joe Igbokwe is on his own, because Ajukuchukwu was in the then Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) and whenever there was anything against the Igbo, he would go and ensure that it is rectified in the interest of the Igbo. He was a hero from Nnewi. But Joe Igbokwe is only cheapening himsel and he is not known in Nnewi. As a brother, I advise him to read Awolowo’s book: Path to Nigeria’s Greatness, where he said, Nevertheless, I do consciously hold the view that a person can only be a worthy member of a multi – ethnic state like Nigeria, if he is first a good member of his ethnic or national group. He is expected to love his ethnic group. So Dan Ulasi is neither speaking for the Nnewi palace, nor for Nnewi people.”

On the fear that if not checked, the youths in support of Obi may cause demonstration such as that of End SARS, he said as a former president of National Union of Nigerian Students (NUNS), Nigerian youths, according to him had been gathering in millions and were able to stop SARS and scrapped all the toll gates in Lekki. These youths, he went on, don’t have any organisation and when the politics came up, they saw a man whose message got across board and they welcomed him and employed Obi. “So Obi Movement is above Mr Peter Obi,” he stated.

