Again, Police storm APC National Secretariat

Just a day after President Muhammadu Buhari declared support for Chief Victor Giadom as acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the police have again stormed the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The development is coming ahead of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting scheduled to take place virtually.

ChannelsTV reports that two Toyota Hilux patrol vans and two Peugeot 604 cars were stationed at strategic positions around the party’s Secretariat, as early as 9am, with instruction on staff to move out.

The National Vice Chairman (South South), Mr Hillard Eta, and the acting National Secretary, Mr Waziri Bulama, said in a joint statement that they would not attend the NEC meeting convened by Giadom.

