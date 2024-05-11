Again, plane skids off Lagos airport runway

An XEJet Airlines aircraft from Abuja, on Saturday morning, skidded off runway 18L at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja Lagos.

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

This is contained in a report detailing the incident obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

The XeJet E145 aircraft with registration number, 5NBZZ, at about 11.29 a.m. veered off the runway into the grass verge at the point of landing.

The aircraft had 52 passengers and three crew members.

NAN reports that airport fire and rescue teams were on ground to help in the evacuation of the passengers.

NAN also reports that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has confirmed the incident on its verified Instagram account.

The NSIB also said the bureau’s ‘Go Team’ had been deployed to the scene for evacuation of passengers and crew members

At the moment, Runway 18L is closed to traffic.(NAN)