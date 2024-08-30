Again ODIEC shifts local government elections

The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission, (ODIEC) , again shifted the logal government election to Jan. 18, 2025

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission, (ODIEC) , again shifted the logal government election to Jan. 18, 2025

Dr Joseph Aremo, ODIEC Chairman, made the announcement during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the commission’s headquarters in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election, which was to be conducted on Dec. 16, 2023, was postponed to Feb. 17, and later postponed to July 13 and finally postponed indefinitely before the announcement of the new date.

”Election was never cancelled but rescheduled due to non-compliance of political parties with the electoral guidelines and processes,” he said.

Aremo, while assuring residents of the commission’s readiness to conduct a free, fair and credible election, said that the exercise would be transparent.

He urged political parties that had conducted primaries before the postponement to forward the validated list of candidates to the commission.

“The completion of political parties’ primaries and validation of candidates will take place from Nov. 25 to Dec. 7

“Dec. 9 will be the last day for the submission of forms for particulars of candidates and the list of candidates by political parties.

“Substitution of candidates by political parties will occur from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, while the collection and submission of nomination forms will begin from Dec. 16 until Dec. 18.

“Campaigns by political parties will kick off on Dec. 23 and end by midnight of Jan. 16, 2025,” he said

The chairman said that the distribution of non-sensitive materials to the 18 local governments would take place from Jan. 6, 2025 to Jan. 10, 2025

Mr Olaoluwa Adesanya,the State Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council(IPAC), expressed satisfaction with the ODIEC chairman’s presentation on the preparedness of the commission for the elections.

He assured the commission and residents of IPAC’s participation in the election.(NAN)