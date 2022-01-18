Again, Nzuko Umunna asks Buhari to release  Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho 

By Chimezie Godfrey

Igbo Think Tank, Nzuko Umunna has again called on President Buhari to release the of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB),  Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho from detention. 

The Think Tank urged Buhari to explore the opportunities provided by the intervention of South-East Governors, South East NASS Caucus, South East Council of Traditional Rulers, Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pa Mbazulike Amaechi and some groups in the Southeast to release Nnamdi Kanu and resolve his matter politically. 

Kanu, the of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group seeking self-determination,  has been in detention for several months after he was abducted in Kenya and  ‘bundled’ to Nigeria. 

The call for Kanu’s release comes as an Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia is set to deliver judgment this Wednesday being the 19th of January on a human rights suit brought before it by the IPOB leader. 

Kanu had challenged what he called a violation of his human rights and the 2017 military invasion of his family home. The suit, which was filed by Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor,  had asked the court to declare as illegal, the action of the Nigerian in the ‘abduction’ of the IPOB in Kenya and his rendition to Nigeria to be allegedly tortured and dehumanized. 

IPOB had, in a statement, insisted there would not be sit-at-home in Southeast on day but urged all members to storm the court. 

Nzuko Umunna in a statement signed by Ngozi Odumuko, the executive secretary of  Nzuko Umunna, in seeking immediate and political resolution, cited the earlier requests made by Igbo Traditional Rulers, Representatives of Igbo Archbishops, Bishops and other  Igbo leaders in regard. 

It noted the “public opinion and sentiments show Nigerians want Mr President to the political solution and release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.” 

Commending Barrister Ejimakor and Nnamdi Kanu’s legal team for exploring all legal options for his release, the Nzuko Umunna urged the Federal to constructively engage with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and all Self-determination leaders, Chief Sunday Igboho, and save the country from undue distractions. 

The group said that “a political solution will lead to permanent peace and a sense of nationhood, as the country will only experience true progress in an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity.

