Again, NOUN Is Not Recruiting – Spokesman

The National Open University, NOUN has again dissociated itself from a report which claimed that it is recruiting staff.

A statement signed by NOUN Spokesman, Ibrahim Sheme, described the report as “fake”.

According to Sheme, “A Nigerian website, deroundable.com, has just published a wordy announcement that the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is recruiting staff.

“With the mischievous screamer, “Massive Recruitment at the National Open Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)”, the notorious website falsely informed its visitors that the institution is calling for applications for recruitment as members of its academic and non-academic staff.

“The University hereby informs the general public that the story from deroundable.com is fake and should therefore be dismissed for what it is.

“As we had cause to advise in the past, the public should beware of the kind of stuff those purveyors of falsehood dish out to gullible readers with the apparent purpose of attracting hits to their websites.

NOUN spokesman noted that as, “In a similar rebuttal we issued last year, we wish to restate once again that after fully complying with the Federal Government’s directive to join the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), NOUN cannot employ anyone without government approval.”

