Again, NOUN Is Not Recruiting – Spokesman

July 13, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Education, News



The National University, NOUN again dissociated itself from a report which claimed that it is recruiting staff.

A signed by NOUN Spokesman, Ibrahim Sheme, described the report as “fake”.

According to Sheme, “A Nigerian website, deroundable.com, just published a wordy announcement that the National University of Nigeria (NOUN) is recruiting staff.

“With the mischievous screamer, “Massive Recruitment at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)”, the notorious website falsely informed its visitors that the institution is calling for applications for recruitment as members of its academic and non-academic staff.

“The University hereby informs the general public that the story from deroundable.com is fake and should therefore be dismissed for what it is.

“As we had cause to advise in the past, should beware of the kind of stuff those purveyors of falsehood dish to gullible readers with the apparent purpose of attracting hits to their websites.

NOUN spokesman noted that as, “In a similar rebuttal we issued year, we wish to restate once again that after fully complying with the Federal Government’s directive to join the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), NOUN cannot employ anyone without government approval.”

