Again, NNPC urges Nigerians to avoid panic buying of petrol

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has once again, urged Nigerians not to engage in panic buying during petrol this festive season assuring that it has sufficient product.

This was made known by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Garba Deen Muhammad.

TThespokesperson who appreciated Nigerians for always heeding corporation’s advisories not to engage in panic buying of petrol, equally urged them not to engage in such even in this season.

He said,”The NNPC is once again giving Nigerians strong assurance that we have product sufficiency that will last far beyond the festive period.

“Indeed, our stock has risen from a reserve of 1.7 billion litres to over two billion litres within the last one month.

“Thus, we once again urge Nigerians not to engage in panic buying but to fully enjoy the spirit of the festive season as we continue to work tirelessly to ensure sufficient supply of petrol to every part of the country.

“Once again the NNPC extends sincere appreciations to all Nigerians for your understanding and support.”

