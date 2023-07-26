Again, naira gains, exchanges N740.08 to dollar

By Lydia Ngwakwe

The Naira on Wednesday maintained momentum as it appreciated against the dollar, exchanging at N740.08, at the Investors and Exporters window.

The local currency gained 6.49 per cent when compared with N791.42, which it exchanged for the dollar on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N782.42 to the dollar on Wednesday.

A spot exchange rate of N800 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N740.08.

The naira sold for as low as N730 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 153.28 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Wednesday. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

