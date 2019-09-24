Again, NAF destroys terrorists’ camp at Abulam in Borno

#TrackNigeria: The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) Camp at Abulam, a settlement on the fringes of the Allagarno Forest, in Borno.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja said the operation was executed by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

He explained that the operation was executed on Sept.22, after series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions revealed that some buildings within the settlement were being used by the terrorists to store their supplies and other resources.

” The ATF therefore dispatched helicopter gunships and ground attack aircraft to engage the location in successive strikes, scoring devastating hits on the target area leading to destruction of several of the buildings and neutralisation of their BHT occupants.”

The spokesman said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East. (NAN)