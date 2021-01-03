Again, Military eliminates Boko Haram terrorists in Borno 

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Air Taskforce of Operation Lafiya Dole has eliminated Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj Gen John Enenche disclosed this on Sunday.

Enenche stressed that in continuation of the series of Air Interdiction missions being conducted to rid the North East of the Country of terrorist elements.

He revealed that the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has taken out more Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) hideouts and eliminated several of their fighters at 2 locations – Kote Kura and Bulama Isamari – both in Borno State.

Enenche,”The airstrikes were executed yesterday, 2 January 2021, employing appropriate force packages of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships based on credible intelligence reports indicating that the BHTs had recently established camps at the 2 settlements, where they store their logistics items as well as plan and launch attacks.

“Overhead Kote Kura, a settlement in Bama area, the NAF attack aircraft engaged scores of terrorists observed in the target area, leading to the neutralization of several of them as well as the destruction of structures and logistics stores, some of which were seen engulfed in flames.

“In the same vein, at Bulama Isamari, within the Timbuktu Traingle, the NAF aircraft took turns in engaging the target, scoring accurate hits which equally resulted in the neutralisation of several terrorists.”