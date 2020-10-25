Again, Military destroys terrorists’ hideouts, neutralizes fighters in Borno

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Military has destroyed terrorist hideouts and neutralized dozens of fighters in Borno state.

Major General John Enenche, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, said this in a statement on Sunday.

He said,”In continuation of the sustained offensive against terrorist elements in the North East of the Country, under subsidiary Operation WUTAR TABKI, the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed terrorists’ hideouts and neutralized several fighters at Ngwuri Gana along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe axis as well as at Jumacheri near Damasak in the Northern part of Borno State.

“This was achieved through separate air interdiction missions carried out on 21 and 22 October 2020 on the heels of Human Intelligence reports as well as series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions indicating that several terrorists had assembled at the 2 locations in preparation to launch attacks against nearby troops’ positions.”

Enenche further disclosed that the hits by Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships dispatched by the Air Task Force to attack the 2 target areas resulted in the destruction of some structures as well as the neutralization of dozens of terrorists.