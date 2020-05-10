Again, Lagos tops as NCDC confirms 248 new COVID-19 cases

Once again, Lagos topped the list of states in the latest COVID-19 cases confirmed by NCDC Sunday night.

NCDC gave the total number of recorded new cases as 248 out of which Lagos has 81.

Jigawa came second with 35 cases while Borno and Kano came joint third with 26 new cases. Bauchi recorded 20 new cases Sunday.

See the list released by NCDC on its Twitter handle below:

248 new cases of #COVID19;

81-Lagos

35-Jigawa

26-Borno

26-Kano

20-Bauchi

13-FCT

12-Edo

10-Sokoto

7-Zamfara

4-Kwara

4-Kebbi

2-Gombe

2-Taraba

2-Ogun

2-Ekiti

1-Osun

1-Bayelsa

4399 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 778

