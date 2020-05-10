Again, Lagos tops as NCDC confirms 248 new COVID-19 cases

Once again, topped the list of states in the latest cases confirmed by Sunday night.

gave the total number of recorded new cases as 248 out of which has 81.

came second with 35 cases while Borno and Kano came joint third with 26 new cases. Bauchi recorded 20 new cases Sunday.

See the list released by NCDC on its Twitter handle below:

248 new cases of #COVID19;

81-Lagos
35-
26-Borno
26-Kano
20-Bauchi
13-FCT
12-Edo
10-Sokoto
7-Zamfara
4-Kwara
4-Kebbi
2-Gombe
2-Taraba
2-Ogun
2-Ekiti
1-Osun
1-Bayelsa

4399 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 778
Deaths: 143 https://t.co/EXkXbq690g

