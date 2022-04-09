Again, IGP patrols Abuja-Kaduna highway

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Saturday continued his patrol along the ever-busy Abuja-Kaduna highway

According to a statement by acting Force Spokesman CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the latest move by the IGP was to assess the deployment of police personnel and the general security of the road and the entire Kaduna area.

Adejobi disclosed that the IGP, who graced the wedding ceremony of the daughter of the governor of Delta State, Mrs Ewere Daniel Igo, at the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja, earlier on Sturday, immediately proceeded on patrol of the route and Kaduna area after the event.

“The IGP also directed the police Airwing to Intensify and sustain the aerial patrol along the road and in Kaduna in general so as to provide air support to the ground troop and stimulate prompt intelligence gathering in the area.

“The Inspector-General of Police (also) reiterated his commitment to providing adequate security for all and sundry in Nigeria,” Adejobi said.

