Again, ICPC’s Website Ranked Overall Best among Federal MDAs

……ICPC Chairman, Prof Owasanoye wins Trail Blazers Award.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Website of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission ICPC, (www.icpc.gov.ng) has again emerged overall best in the 2023 ranking of all Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies’ (MDAs) websites by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR).

The award was presented to the ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, OFR, who was represented at the event by Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, Spokesperson of the Commission by the Director- General of BPSR, Mr. Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, at an award dinner which marked the end of a two day Conference titled: Nigeria Govtech Conference with a theme: Advancing Public Service Reforms Through Digital Transformation.

Notice of the award was conveyed via a letter to the ICPC Chairman, Prof. Owasanoye, titled “Nigeria Govtech Public Service Awards” and signed by the Director-General of BPSR, Mr. Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi.

Part of the letter reads “Sequel to a nationwide nomination and online voting process initiated on Radio, Television and Newspaper publication in Punch newspaper of September 4th 2023, we are pleased to inform you that your organisation will be honoured with the prestigious Nigeria Govtech Award in the category of Best Federal MDA Informational Website”

The Honourable Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye SAN, OFR, was also honoured with the “Trail Blazers Award” for the exemplary leadership he has demonstrated in the advancement of Govtech initiatives and digital governance within ICPC in line with Federal Government Digital Transformation in the Public Sector.

It would be recalled that last year, the Commission’s website was ranked best among websites of 220 Federal Government MDAs in the 2021/2022 scorecard.

The analysis was carried out by a jury that comprised relevant government agencies, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Professional Bodies, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), multinational information technology firms, etc. based on 14 criteria with Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), which include domain string, appearance and aesthetics, content, relevance to MDAs mandate/government policy and structure. Others are responsiveness, security, load time, usability, uptime, architecture, availability, interactivity to accessibility of the websites.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

