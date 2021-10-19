Again, Fred Ajudua’s Lawyer Seeks Adjournment of Alleged $8.4m Fraud Trial

The trial of Fred Ajudua for allegedly obtaining money to the tune of $8.4m could not go on today, Monday, October 18, 2021, as his lawyer, Olalekan Ojo, SAN, sought an adjournment before Josephine Oyefeso of the Lagos State Court sitting in Ajah, Lagos.

Ajudua allegedly defrauded a  Chief of Army Staff, Ishaya Bamaiyi, of $8.4m, while they both were in Kirikiri Prison, Lagos in 2004 for different offences.

Ajudua, alongside his accomplices, had allegedly approached Bamaiyi and convinced him that he could hire the legal services of Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, at the cost of $8.4m to help secure his release.



At the resumed sitting today, the prosecution counsel, S.K. Atteh, told the court that the prosecution received a letter from the defence ,Ojo,  stating that he would not be present and also sought an adjournment of the trial.

“In the letter, he also requested three days in December,” Atteh added.



He also told the court that after the case was filed in 2013, it suffered a series of preliminary objections till November 6, 2018 when the trial commenced.

“From the records of the court, it appears the defence has little or no time for this case. The first prosecution witness has been in the witness box since November 6, 2018; and up until now, he hasn’t finished giving his evidence.



“We acknowledge that the defendant has the constitutional right to engage any  of his choice, but the also has to have time for the case.

“It is not that the defence has to be the one fixing dates for this case”, he further submitted.

Atteh, therefore, asked the court for a date in November.



He also submitted that “the defendant can engage another lawyer, if his lawyer is unavailable so as not to waste the time of the court.”

Oyefeso, in a short ruling, held  that “I have noted the concerns of the prosecution, and the SAN must devote time for this criminal charge.



“We must ensure that the case is completed expeditiously and without further excuses.”

The matter was adjourned to November 15 and December 6, 2021 for continuation of trial.

