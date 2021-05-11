The Federal Capital Terriory Administration (FCTA) has declared that there would be no Eid-il-Fitr prayers at the National Eid prayer ground along the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Expressway (Airport Road).

This is contained in a statement by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Bello said the directive was part of resolution reached at a meeting between FCTA and the FCT League of Imams Initiative led by its Chairman, Imam Tajudeen Adigun

He explained that the objective of the meeting was discuss the modalities of holding Eid prayers for the upcoming Eid-il-Fitr celebrations.

Bello said that all worshippers are enjoined to hold Eid prayers outdoors within the premises of their neighbourhood Juma’at mosques

Acccording to him, indoor worship are to be limited to less than 50 per cent of installed capacity

Religious authorities are advised to regulate the flow of people entering and exiting places of worship.

” All non-pharmaceutical intervention protocols of facial coverings, physical distancing and hand washing are to be observed

” All other Eid celebrations and activities should be confined to homes as all public parks, recreation and entertainment centers are to be closed

On his part, the Chairman of the FCT League of Imams Initiative, Adigun, said “In Islam, you listen to experts, those who are specialists and those who have actually discussed with us are experts in the field of medical sciences.

” In Islam, you also abide with the commands of leadership”.

“Based on this and what we are convinced of, we urge Muslim Ummah to also respect this stand of the Administration by observing our Eid prayers within our localities.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in 2020, the FCTA cancelled eid prayers to mark the Eid-el Fitr celebration in the FCT.

This is sequel to the statement by the Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI), under the leadership of His Eminence, The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, regarding the suspension of the Eid Congregational Prayers in towns and cities across the Federation.

The decision, the FCTA said, was in tandem with the guidelines, issued by the then Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, that all places of worship in the FCT and other high risk States of the Federation should remain closed during the recently extended period of lock down.

NAN also reports that the federal government on Monday, reintroduced the restriction on mass gatherings after a spike in COVID-19 cases recorded in in Brazil, India and Turkey.

The Head of the Secretary of Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Dr Mukhtar Mohammed, who announced this said effective Tuesday May 11, said event centres and non-essential public places such as night clubs would remain closed till further notice.

Mohammed said that gathering of religious groups, weddings, have been reduced to 50 per cent attendance, while official engagements, meetings and conferences should continue to hold virtually.

He said government had also reintroduced curfew from midnight of Monday to 4p.m.

The committee directed security personnel to enforce the measures while state governments to set up a mobile tribunal for the prosecution of violators.

Mohammed said: “the National Response continues to focus on achieving a balance between preserving lives while working on a long term epidemic control. Effective from 00:01 hours on Tuesday, this phase four of restriction of movement shall come into effect.

“We shall maintain restrictions on mass gatherings of sidewalk settings, with a maximum of about 50 people in an enclosed space,” he said. (NAN)

