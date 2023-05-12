Again, FCT Court Adjourns Hearing on Gun-Wielding Pastor’s Trial over Change of Lawyer

A Magistrate Court in Zuba, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, yesterday adjourned the trial of Uche Aigbe, Pastor of the House on the Rock Refuge Church, Wuye, over alleged unlawful possession of firearms.

This follows the changing of the legal representative of Pastor Aigbe, PRNigeria gathered.

The new counsel to the defendant, Aigbe, Bar. O.E Ube of P.H Ogbole, SAN&Co, sought for an adjournment pursuant to Section 36 (A) of the 1999 Constitution.

But the prosecution Counsel, JCA Idachaba contended that he aligned himself always with the side of justice and argued that the Section 36 cited by the defence counsel doesn’t envisage indulgence and the defence application is too many.

However, the Magistrate Abdulaziz Ismail adjourned the case to the 25th of May, 2023, for definite hearing.

Recalled that the police had charged Uche Aigbe, Promise Ukachukwu, and Olakunle Ogunleye with criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of prohibited firearm, inciting disturbance, and criminal intimidation, which they pleaded not guilty to.

Specifically, Police alleged that the defendants, all of House on the Rock Refuge Church, Wuye, Abuja, conspired with an illegal possession of an AK47 rifle on February 12, 2023.

The prosecution counsel, Assistant Police Commissioner, Mr James Idachaba, had informed the court that the defendants got the firearm from Inspector Musa Audu, attached to Wuye Division, posted on guard duty at the said Church.

He added that the defendants used the firearm for an illustration while preaching a sermon about faith in the Church.

The prosecution counsel alleged that the defendants made inciting and intimidating statements to the church congregation that could cause alarm and breach of peace.

The offence, he said, is punishable under Section III of the Firearms Act CAP F28, LFN 2004, and contravened Section 97, 114, and 397 of the Penal Code.