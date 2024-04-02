Again, Enugu traditional ruler donates house to indigent member of his community

His Royal Majesty Igwe Samuel Asadu, the Traditional Ruler of Edem-ani Ogwugwu Community in Nsukka, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State has donated another house, making it number eight property he built for indigent members of the community.

It would be recalled that Enugu State Government had in a press statement signed by Prof Chidiebere Onyia, the Secretary to the State Government on Thursday last week announced Gov Peter Mbah’s approval of Asadu as the new Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council.

Asadu in a remark in Nsukka on Tuesday while handing over the one room and parlour that has varandah with bathroom and toilet facilities to Mr Onyekachi Ozioko a Vulcaniser, said he would continue to use the wealth given to him by God to serve humanity.

He said that it was the empathy and sympathy he had for a fellow human being that always moved him to help the poor and build houses for indigent members of Edem-ani.

“I am not helping the poor or building houses for them because I am the richest but because of empathy and sympathy I have for my fellow human being.

“This house l am handing over today is number eight house I have built and handed over to poor people in Edem-ani community free of charge.

” Today’s own is unique because is the first one since Thursday last week Enugu State Government appointed me as the Chairnan of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council,” he said.

The traditional rulers Chairnan urged Ozioko to use the house built for him to settle down and look for a woman to marry and stop the habit of drinking excess alcohol that waste the little money he gets from his vulcaniser business.

“Having built this house for you, I expect you to start preparing for marriage as age is no longer on your side.

“At your present age you supposed to have married with children, I will be happy to hear in due course that you are married,”he said.

Asadu appealed to Edem-ani people present in the occasion to help Ozioko get bed, chairs, cooking utensils among other things he would use in the new house.

The appeal got immediate response from community members present who started making donations in money to buy bed, mattress, cooking utensil, chairs among others for Ozioko.

Asadu’s wife who accompanied the husband to the event donated N200, 000 on behalf of herself and her children to help in equipping the Vulcanizer’s new house.

In a remark, Chief Gabriel Ezema who spoke on behalf of title holders in the area thanked the traditional ruler immensely for building a house for Ozioko free of charge.

“This house you built is not only a relief to Ozioko but to all of us in this area.

“I know this is not the first time you are building house for indigent members of the community,I know you have built many like this in this community.

“As as well as carry out many developmental projects in Edem-ani, our prayers is that God will reward you abundantly,”he said.

Ezema commended the wife of Asadu for being a good wife, supporting the husband as well as allowing him to use his wealth to help the community and poor people.

“I am not surprised on all these things your husband is doing as well his recent appointment as the Chairnan of traditional rulers in Enugu State.

” Behind every successfully man there is a good woman behind him,”he said.

Responding, Ozioko thanked Asadu and his royal family members for their benevolence in rescuing him from the valley of hopelessness with a beautiful roof over his head.

Ozioko said that he almost lost hope to life when at 55 year old he had no house of his own, with this house our traditional ruler has given me hope and reason to live and be happy.

“I am humbled and speechless by Igwe’s gesture, this is so because my life for the past four decades now had been miserable with anything to show.

“Not that I am not hustling to be a better person as a Vulcaniser but the money I get I don’t know how I spent it

“I will reciprocate this gesture by avoiding excess in take of alcohol drink and completely avoid my old ways of live as well as look for a life partner to marry,” he said.

The Vulcaniser expressed appreciation to Asadu’s wife and all who contributed money to enable him to buy property to equip his new house and prayed God to replenish their pockets in millionfolds.

Highlights of the occasion was cutting of the house tape by Asadu and special prayer to bless the new house by Rev Fr. Charles Nnaji, the Parish Priest of St Paul’s Catholic Church Edem-ani.