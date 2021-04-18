By Chimezie Godfrey

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has raised alarm over the emergence of fake twitter accounts of the new Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa.

This was made known in a statement by the Commission’s Head of Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren and made available to Newsdiaryonline.

Uwujaren stated that the twitter accounts of the new Executive Chairman of the EFCC being masqueraded by some unscrupulous elements are fake.

He disclosed that many unsuspecting Nigerians have been hoodwinked into believing that they are dealing with the EFCC chairman, and have been manipulated by fraudsters.

Uwujaren therefore advised citizens to stop following these accounts, adding that they do so at their own peril.

He said,”The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, wishes to notify the public about the emergence of a number of fake Twitter accounts masquerading as genuine Twitter handle of the Executive Chairman, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa.

“Some of the fake Twitter accounts include: @AbdurasheedBawa, @AbdulrBawa and @AbdulRashidBawa1.

“One of the fake twitter handles: @AbdulRashidBaw1, which was created in February following the appointment of Bawa as EFCC Chair, has witnessed a steady stream of followers, an indication that many have been hoodwinked into believing they were dealing with the EFCC Chair.

“The Commission is alarmed that this prank by unscrupulous elements is unwittingly exposing suspecting citizens to potentially grievous manipulation by fraudsters.

“Against this background, it is imperative to again warn that, these Twitter accounts are fake and have no link whatsoever with Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, Executive Chairman, EFCC.

“Those following the fake twitter accounts are therefore doing so at their own risk.”

Uwujaren reminded the promoters of the fake twitter accounts that actions amounts to impersonation which is a criminal offence Cybercrime Act.

“In the same vein, the Commission wishes to remind the promoters of the fake twitter accounts that their actions amount to impersonation or identity theft which is a criminal offence under the Cybercrime (Prohibition , Prevention, Etc.,) Act 2015.

“They are warned to desist or risk the full wrath of the law,” he stated.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

