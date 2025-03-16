Again: Customs Hits Hard on PMS Smugglers in Adamawa, Intercepts 916 Kegs of PMS Worth ₦22.9m

In a renewed crackdown on fuel smuggling, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), through Operation Whirlwind, has once again dealt a significant blow to illicit traders in Adamawa State, intercepting 916 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) valued at ₦22.9 million.

The seizure—carried out at key flashpoints in Maiha, Mubi, Gurin, and Belel—was announced during a press briefing on 14 March 2025.

The Comptroller-General of Customs Adewale Adeniyi, represented by the National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs Hussein Ejibunu, stated that each intercepted keg, containing 25 litres, brought the total to 22,900 litres of PMS.

ACG Ejibunu described the operation as intelligence-driven and executed precisely, demonstrating the Nigeria Customs Service’s commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s resources and ensuring compliance with trade regulations.

He stated that the latest seizure follows another major interception on the Taraba axis. On 13 March 2025, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, alongside some members of his management team, announced the confiscation of 1,149 jerrycans of PMS in Gembu, Taraba State—totalling 34,470 litres.

The National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind emphasised the agency’s determination to combat fuel smuggling, which continues to threaten Nigeria’s economy and security. “The relentless efforts of Operation Whirlwind have once again yielded significant results. This interception is not just a victory for the Customs Service but a testament to the effectiveness of our intelligence-driven approach and the supportive collaboration of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA),” he said.

He further reiterated that the smuggling of PMS remains a major challenge—driven by economic disparities and the lure of quick profits. However, under the leadership of the Comptroller-General of Customs, the Nigeria Customs Service remains resolute in dismantling fuel smuggling networks, making the trade unattractive and bringing economic saboteurs to justice.

He commended the officers involved in the operation, saying, “I want to commend the officers and men of Operation Whirlwind for their bravery, vigilance, and professionalism. Your dedication inspires confidence in our ability to protect Nigeria’s economic sovereignty.”

He also called on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest Customs office, stressing the need for a collective effort to tackle smuggling and ensure economic stability.

In his opening remarks, the Customs Area Controller for Adamawa/Taraba, Comptroller Garba Bashir, commended Operation Whirlwind’s efforts in curtailing the smuggling of petroleum products in the area, noting that these efforts have significantly assisted the command in reducing fuel smuggling.

During the briefing, a Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) representative, Grace Dauda, praised the Nigeria Customs Service for its determined fight against fuel smuggling. She called for the cooperation of other stakeholders and the people of Adamawa State.

She reaffirmed the commitment of both NMDPRA and the Nigeria Customs Service to enforce government policies—leveraging technology, intelligence, and inter-agency collaboration to combat smuggling and safeguard the nation’s economic interests.