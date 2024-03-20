Again, Court Jails Six Internet Fraudsters in Ilorin

Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 convicted and sentenced another set of six internet fraudsters to different jail terms.

The convicts: Ismail Abdulbasit, Oladipo Victor, Ibrahim Oluwatosin, Ayantola Segun Samuel, Musbau Waris Atomo and Babalola Rasaq Oluwadamilare, were jailed after pleading guilty to one-count separate charges, following their arraignment by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The charge against Abdulbasit reads: “That you, Ismail Abdulbasit between in February 2024 at Malete, Kwara State within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, fraudulently impersonate one Jason Boone from United States of America with intent to gain advantage for yourself thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(2)(b)(ii) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention Etc.) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2)(b) (iv) of the same Act”

Upon their pleas, counsel to the EFCC, Innocent Mbachie and Charles Oni reviewed the facts of the cases and tendered the statements of the defendants. The prosecutor also tendered in evidence items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest, including various sums of money which they defrauded their victims.

In her judgment, Justice Anyadike ordered the trio of Oluwatosin, Oluwadamilare and Atomo to pay a fine of N200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira Only) each while ordering Victor, Abdulbasit and Samuel to pay a sum of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira Only) each as fine.

The judge also ordered that all phones recovered from the convicts be forfeited to the government.

The latest conviction brings to 30 the number of persons jailed among 48 students of the Kwara State University, KWASU, arrested in a sting operation by operatives of the EFCC for internet fraud.

By Chimezie Godfrey