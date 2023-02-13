Again, court dismisses suit seeking to disqualify Uba Sani, others

The suit by Abdullahi Adamu Mohammed and two others against INEC, APC, and Senator Uba Sani seeking to annul the Ward, Local Government, State and National congresses has been dismissed.

Recall that the suit sought for the annulment of all the congresses of the APC and to ultimately disqualify all candidates of the ruling party in Kaduna State and set aside the election of the EXCOS

The dismissal of the suit, according to counsel to the APC in Kaduna, Sule Shu’aibu Esq, was following a judgment delivered by the Federal High Court, Kaduna Division on Monday afternoon.

Senator Uba Sani’s supporters in the Kaduna State APC were seen jubilating in the various campaign offices in the city shortly after the verdict of the court was delivered.

The latest judgement is coming on the heels of another verdict earlier delivered by Supreme Court of Nigeria Wednesday 8th February, 2023 in which two appeals brought against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Senator Uba Sani by Hon Sani Mahmoud Sha’aban were equally dismissed.