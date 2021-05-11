Again, Buhari summons security chiefs, others

May 11, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



President Buhari has again summoned security chiefs crucial meeting to address the security challenges in some parts the country.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president had April 30 and May 4 met with the same earlier met with the security chiefs and heads intelligence community as part ongoing critical engagements to meant to provide solutions to security challenges in the country.

Those in attendance at today’s meeting include Vice-President Yemi , Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Others are the Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi and the Adviser to the President, retired Maj.- Gen. Babagana Monguno, as well as the acting General of Police, Usman Baba.

The of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, of Army Staff; Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim , of Naval Staff; Vice Admiral Zubairu, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amoo, are also in attendance at the crucial meeting.

NAN reports that the Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama is also attending the security meeting the time. (NAN)

