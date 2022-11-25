Again, bandits attack Giwa community, kill 11, abduct 25

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Rafin Sarki community in Fatika district of Giwa Local Government Area, Kaduna State came under intense bandit attacks Wednesday with eleven people killed and several others critically wounded, 25 abducted and many displaced.

A community source gave the names of the slain victims Abdullahi Musa, Adamu Musa, Aminu Nasiru, Adamu Ibrahim, Yau Usman Ladan, Yunusa Saidu, Salisu Abdulrahman, Fati Usman, Yakubu Yau, Marwanu Ibrahim and one other person yet to be identified.

The source said 25 other people have been abducted and moved to the forests while the whereabouts of many others remain unknown 18 people receiving treatment for critical injuries sustained during the attacks.

According to him, the attacks followed wanton destruction of farmlands and crops worth millions of naira by bandit herdsmen who operated with ease and unchallenged.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the the slain victims and called on authorities to live up to their vital responsibility of securing the lives and properties of citizens.

Some residents lamented that while communities in Giwa live in daily fear of attacks that often go unreported, the authorities appear to be in total isolation of the situation.

Newsdiaryonline reports that though no official account has been given of this latest incident as at the time of filing this report, the Kaduna State Government regularly gives updates on such occurrences after briefings from security forces on ground.

