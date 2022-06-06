Again, Atiku appreciates Tambuwal, sends North East groups on gratitude mission to Sokoto

By Chimezie Godfrey

A group of more than twenty supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar were in Sokoto on Sunday to express their appreciation to the state Governor for the historic role he played in his emergence as the party’s flag bearer.

Led by Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Kirfi (Wazirin Bauchi), the group comprises of various stakeholders in the North-East as well as a coalition of businessmen who are backing the candidature of Alhaji Atiku.

This is the third of such visits by the presidential candidate, his associates and even family since May 29 when Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal dropped his aspiration in support of the former Vice President during the party’s special convention at the velodrome of MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja.

On the same day, immediately after he was declared as the winner of the keenly contested nomination bid, Alh. Atiku accompanied by his supporters had visited Gov. Tambuwal at his residence where he tipped his hat for him. Subsequently, his wife and her entourage also applauded his heroic political feat when she met the Governor’s wife at the latter’s Abuja residence.

Still feeling grateful for the Governor’s gesture, the former Vice President sent a high-powered delegation to Sokoto to once more express his recognition of Tambuwal’s selflessness.

Speaking at the ceremony, Alhaji Bello who said they were in the state on the request of the PDP Presidential flag bearer, praised the decision taken by the governor, emphasizing that it demonstrates that he is a committed leader who always has his people’s interest above his own.

He also added that what Governor Tambuwal did shows his love for the unity of Northern Nigeria and the country in general, praying obsequiously to God to uplift the governor and reward him abundantly.

In his remarks, Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said he took the decision to step aside for Atiku as a sacrifice for the development and unity of the country, the PDP as well as the desire to save the nation from eminent collapse.

Tambuwal said the country under the faltering leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is facing countless challenges in terms of security, economy among others, hence the need to join hands together in seeking to rescue Nigerians from hardship.

Expressing confidence in the ability of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to turn around the fortunes of the country if elected, the Governor pledged to work conscientiously towards his victory, just as he thanked him for the honour of sending a delegation to him in Sokoto.

Some of those in the delegation were the PDP gubernatorial candidates of Borno and Yobe states:

Mohammed Jajari and Sharif Abdullahi respectively;

the chairman of the North East Business Forum, Abubakar Dalhatu Funakaye and the monarch of Ganye, the home town of the former Vice President, Alhaji Umaru Sanda (Ganwari Ganye).

