Again, 267 terrorists surrender as troops neutralize 71 – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

As the military intensifies onslaught against terrorists and other criminal elements in Nigeria, another 267 terrorists and their family members have surrendered, while 71 have been neutralized in the North-East, North-Central and North-West zones of the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja, Major General Musa Danmadami disclosed this Thursday in Abuja during the bi-weekly briefing on troops activities and operational successes being recorded in the various operational theaters within the 6 geo-political zones of the country.

Danmadami noted that In the past 2 weeks, both kinetic and non-kinetic operations were conducted in the various theatres of operations, to address the numerous security challenges across the country with significant results recorded.

He said troops of Operation Hadin Kai have sustained and continue to dominate their general areas of operation in the North-East, adding that operational activities were conducted in villages, forest, mountains, towns and cities of Kukawa, Bama, Biu, Damboa, Maiduguri, Mafa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Kaga, Abadam as well as Monguno Local Government Areas of Borno State.

Danmadami who added that operations were also conducted in at Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State and Gujiba, Geidam and Damaturu Local Government Areas of Yobe States in the North East region of the country geared towards denying Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province and other criminal element freedom of actions and restore normalcy to the zone, revealed that no fewer than 267 an members of their families have surrendered to troops.

He also revealed that within the period under review over 71 terrorists have been killed and large cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered.

He said,”Notably, on 12 January 2023 troops had a meeting engagement with Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists close to their locations in kwatan Turare and Azir Bri villages in Kukawa and Damboa Local Government Areas of Borno State. During the encounter, troops engaged the terrorists in a fire fight and neutralized 5 terrorists while other fled with gun shot injuries. Troops, recovered 3 AK47 rifles, 2 x 60mm mortar bombs, 36 rounds of belted 7.62mm NATO, 7 x 60mm mortar chargers, empty cases of 60mm bomb chargers, empty cases of RPG chargers, 2 RPG 7 bomb, 1 Gun truck, 2 PKGM, 2 RPG bombs, 1 QJC gun, 116 rounds of 12.7mm AP ammunition and 56 rounds of 7.62mm rimmed ammunition, while 1 phantom MRAP used by the terrorist was destroyed by own fire.

“Also, troops on 14 January 2023 ambushed Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists close to Zanwa village in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 7 terrorists, while other fled. Troops recovered 3 AK47, 2 locally fabricated guns, 15 rounds of 7.62mm special refilled ammo, 1 camel bag, 1 G3 rifle and 19 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition. On the same date troops ambushed Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists along Rd Banki – Bula Yobe – Darel Jamel in Bama LGA and made contact. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 3 terrorists and recovered, 2 AK 47 rifles, 15 rounds of 7.62 mm Special refilled ammo and one camel bag among other sundry items. Additionally, on 13 January 2023, 2 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists surrendered to own troops at Banki Junction in Bama Local Government Area with 2 AK47 rifles, one FN rifle, 12 rounds of 7.62mm special, 6 rounds of 7.62mm refilled ammunition, one mobile phone and sum of 15,000.00 only. Equally, troops raided a Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorist’s enclave in Bula Tamsu village ahead of Ngurusoye in Bama Local Government Area and made contact with the terrorists. Troops engaged and neutralized 2 terrorists while, 2 bicycles were recovered and 6 kidnapped civilians rescued.

“Between 20 to 25 January 2023, troops conducted ambush operations to Loskori, Maina Hari villages in Mafa and Biu Local Government Areas of Borno State. During the operation, troops neutralized 8 terrorists, apprehended 5 armed herders, 2 suspected vandals, 5 bandits and 4 terrorist logistics suppliers. Items recovered include; 2 QJC AA guns, 4 Ak47 rifles, 2 Ak47 magazines and 216 rounds of 12.7mm AP ammunition. Troops also recovered 10 rustled goats, 1 cow, 7 bicycles, 4 motorcycles, 2 vehicles, 4 wrappers, 8 mats, 6 packs of cotton bias, 2 sacks of high tension accessories, 1 jack knife amongst other sundry items.

“Cumulatively, within the last 2 weeks, troops in the North East Region recovered 12 AK47 rifles, 2 locally fabricated guns, 1 FN rifle, 1 G3 rifle, 3 QJC gun, 2 x 60mm mortar bombs, 36 rounds of belted 7.62mm NATO, 7 x 60mm mortar chargers, 4 RPG 7 bombs, 1 phantom MRAP, 2 PKGM, 1 gun truck, 332 rounds of 12.7mm AP ammunition, 56 rounds of 7.62 rimmed ammunition, 21 rounds of 7.62mm special refilled ammunition, 19 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 34 rounds of 7.62mm special, 14 AK47 magazines, 2 vehicles, 9 bicycles, 4 motorcycles, 1 mobile, phones and the sum of N15,000.00 only and other sundry items. Troops equally neutralized 42 terrorists, arrested 5 terrorists, 9 terrorists logistics suppliers, 2 suspected vandals, 5 bandits as well as 5 armed herders.

“Troops also rescued 6 adopted civilians while a total of 267 terrorists and families members, comprising 22 adult male, 128 adult females and 117 children surrendered to troops at different locations of the North East theater of operation. All recovered items, apprehended criminals, rescued civilians were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while captured terrorists and surrendered Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province and members of their families are being profiled for further action.”

Danmadami also disclosed that troops of Operation Safe Haven in the North-Central and Operation Hadarin Daji in the North-West have neutralized 29 terrorists and 38 bandits including the arrest of several criminal elements, and the release of kidnapped civilians.

Furthermore, he said in the South-South zone of the country, troops of Operation Delta Safe

troops recovered 274,000 litres of crude oil, 71,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 15 Ak47 rifles, while 40 suspected economic saboteurs were arrested.



He also revealed within the period, troops succeeded in denying oil thieves crude worth N125.3million naira, among other laudable achievements.

“Cumulatively, within the weeks in focus troops discovered as destroyed 39 illegal refining sites, 48 cooking ovens, 103 storage tanks, 27 dugout pits and 33 wooden boats. Troops also recovered 1 tug boat, 1 barge, 3 pumping machines, 3 speed boats and 13 vehicles.

“Additionally, troops recovered 274,000 litres of crude oil, 71,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 15 Ak47 rifles, while 40 suspected economic saboteurs were arrested. All recovered items and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action. It is worth mentioning that the sum of One Hundred and Twenty Five Million Three Hundred Ninety Nine Thousand Four Hundred and Sixty Naira (N125,399,460.00) only were denied oil thieves,” he said.

Danmadami pointed out that in the South-East zone, troops raided the camps of Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network and neutralized 6 terrorists, arrested 24 and rescued 16 civilians.

He said,”Troops and other security agents have sustained the offensive against the activities of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network criminals in the South East zone of the Country. In furtherance to this, troops conducted operational activities in villages, forests, towns and cities of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States geared towards restoring peace and normalcy to the region. Notably, on 15 January 2023, following credible intelligence troops raided suspected criminals hideouts at Ugwoba town in Oji River Local Government Area in Enugu State and Mbosi village in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State and arrested 10 suspected Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network members including a high profile sponsor of Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network criminals. Troops recovered 2 pump action rifles, 25 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 4 cutlasses, 1 axe, 1 vehicle, 5 mobile phones, substances suspected to be cannabis and the sum of N16,000.00 only.

“Consequently, within the weeks in review, troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 9 pump action rifles, 1 double barrel gun, 33 rounds of 7.62mm special, 4 locally made hand grenade, 17 live cartridges, 4 IEDs, 4 locally made explosive pipes, 8 cartridges, 1 locally made grenade, 1 barrel gun, 25 rounds of 9mm ammo, 4 cutlasses, 1 axe, 1 vehicle, 5 mobile phones and the sum of N16,000.00 only. Troops equally neutralized 6 terrorists, arrested 24 and rescued 16 civilians. All recovered items, apprehended suspects and rescued civilians have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.”

Danmadami conveyed the military high command’s commendations on troops efforts in the various theatres of operations across the nation, adding that the media community was also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in their quest to restore peace and security to the country.

He also appreciated the entire populace for the support given to the Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of their various operations across the country, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective areas.