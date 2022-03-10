Again, 174 terrorists, families surrender to troops – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

As the military intensifies onslaught against criminal elements across the country, another 174 Boko Haram/ Islamic State for West Africa Province terrorists have surrendered to troops.

The Director Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj-Gen Benard Onyeuko made this known Thursday in Abuja while briefing newsmen on the activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies within the last two weeks.

Gen. Onyeuko who revealed that the AFN and other security agencies have continued to tackle the various security challenges facing the country, said troops of Operation Hadin Kai within the period under review sustained clearance operations in the fight against Boko Haram Terrorist/Islam State West Africa Province Terrorists and other criminal elements in the theatre of operations.

He noted that troops operational efforts yielded significant results in some locations in the North East such as: Mandara Mountain, Kwatara hill, Fadagwe Village in Gwoza Local Government Area, Timbuktu Triangle, Buk Village in Damboa Local Government Area, Hawul Village and Mallam Fatori in Biu Local Government Area all in Borno State.

He mentioned that as a result of these operations, 174 BH/ISWAP terrorists and their families surrendered to troops, while several others were neutralized, including the recovery of large cache of arms and ammunition, among other successes recorded.

“Notably, own troops during a robust clearance operation engaged Islamic State West Africa Province terrorist at Mandara Mountain in Gwoza Local Government Area and Timbuktu triangle in Damboa Local Government Area Borno State. During the encounter 10 terrorists were neutralized. Troops also recovered 4 AA-guns, 2,000 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 10 bicycles, 1 unexploded Improvised Explosive Device, 1 MOWAG APC, 1 truck mounted with 122 artillery gun, 1 machine gun, 4 AK 47 rifles, 1 60mm motar tube with 5 bombs.

“Similarly, troops had an encounter with Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists along Debiro-Shaffa Village in Hawul Local Government Area 2 terrorists were neutralized and recovered 1 AK 47 rifle, 3 magazines, 143 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1 dane gun, 1 pump action rifle and 6 cartridges.

“Furthermore, the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province have continued to surrendered to own troops at different locations in the theatre, a total of 174 Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists and their families comprising of 43 adult males, 58 females and 73 children from Villages around Bama and Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State surrendered to own troops. All surrendered terrorists and their families have been profiled.”

Gen. Onyeuko also disclosed that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji on clearance patrol on 1 March in Bakin Dutse, Gadawa Daji Camp and Brunkoza Village in Kankara Local Government Area in Katsina State encountered terrorists, following artillery bombardment from ground troops and Close Air Support from the air component neutralized 6 terrorists and forced the rest to flee in disarray.

According to him, these Operations resulted in the neutralization of 96 terrorists, rescue of 8 kidnapped civilians, and recovery of arms and ammunition.

“Troops exploited the area and recovered 574 rustled cattle, 22 motorcycles, 3 AK 47 rifles and 21 rounds ammunitions.

“Similarly, troops also conducted operational activities in Gargwaje Village in Gusau Local Government Area, Danmarke Village and Goronyo Mailele axis in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State. other locations are Kurami Village, Batasani, Yargamji in Batsari Local Government Area, Dantambara, Kolumbo, Tsambe Daji, Kyabbo Village in Jibia Local Government of Katsina State and Dankolo in Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

“Consequently, the operations resulted in the neutralization of 90 Bandits, 8 civilians were rescued, and 2 locally fabricated rifles, 2 pump action guns, 1 locally made pistol, 5 rounds of 7.62mm special and 4 phones were recovered. Cumulatively, the operations neutralized 96 terrorists, rescued 8 kidnapped victims, and recovered large cache of ammunitions. All rescued civilians has been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further actions,” he said.

Also, Gen Onyeuko revealed that Operation Delta Safe own troops in its theater of Operations conducted operations against oil thieves and other criminal elements in Rumuekpe, Ogbunku Creek Ndele area in Emohua Local Government Area, Idoha, Ozochi communities in Ahoada West Local Government Area, Elele Owerri in Ikwere Local Government Area and Chokocho in Etche Local Government of Rivers State.

He also disclosed that troops conducted anti-illegal oil bunkering and refining in Ndoro, Beneside, Ojobo communities in Ekeremor Local Government Area and Akassa in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, among other locations.

This he said led to the discovery and destruction 30 illegal refining sites, and the arrest of a total of two million eight hundred and fifty-two thousand nine hundred (2,852,900) litres of crude oil and three million eight hundred and sixty-two thousand (3,862,000) litres of AGO.

“Commutatively, Own troops in the last 2 weeks discovered, and destroyed 30 illegal refining sites, cooking 29 ovens, 9 receivers, 12 coolants, 73 storage metal tanks, 248 polythene bags, 16 boilers, 8 pumping machines, 14 wooden boats, 29 dugout pits, 2 speed boats, 4 trucks, 1 bus, 44 drums of AGO, 3 outboard engines, 1 Barretta pistol, 3 locally made pistol, 8 explosive devices evacuated 57 galvanized pipes and arrested 25 economic saboteurs.

“Consequently, a total of Two Million Eight Hundred and Fifty-Two Thousand Nine Hundred (2,852,900) litres of crude oil and Three Million Eight Hundred and Sixty-Two Thousand (3,862,000) litres of AGO were recovered. All arrest and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further actions,” he said.

Gen Onyeuko also revealed that operation Whirl Stroke carried out kinetic and non-kinetic operations in its theatre which include Akula, Alijo, Hillega, Ihuwakaa, Akirga, Tse Mela in Yooyo Council Ward, Tyodoo in Mayongo Council Ward of Katsina Ala Local Government Area, Kwanta Sule Village, Gbekyor in Guma Local Government Area, Tse Ogo Village in Ugbaam Council Ward, Tse Jundo in Mbamema Council Ward of Ukum Local Government Area and Tse Kyegh Ugondo in Logo Local Government Area all in Benue State.

He therefore stressed that the renewed intensity by own troops in the fight against banditry and other criminal elements resulted in the destruction of many bandits camps.

“Notably on 24 February 2022, while on fighting patrol, own troops responded to a distress call from Tse Mela in Yooyo Council Ward of Katsina Ala Local Government Area about the criminal activities of Iortyom Wuave aka JANTA a notorious armed militia gang leader on OPERATION WHIRL STROKE wanted list. Own troops mobilized and moved to the location and in a subsequent gun battle with own he was neutralized.

“Relatedly on 25 February 2022 troops raided the hideout of the notorious armed bandits at Tse Jundo in Mbamena Council Ward in UUkum Local Government Area of Benue State. During the shootout with troops, 2 of the notorious armed one bandits Terdoo Kiorga aka APAAPA and Orkulam Mom aka ORBUTEE were neutralized.

“The duo have been on the wanted list of OPERATION WHIRL STROKE and are known to have unleashed mayhem on Zaki Biam and its environs in the past. Furthermore, 5 AK 47 rifles, 1 pimp action rifle, 1 pistol, 1 local made gun, 3 AK 47 magazines, 127 pieces of 5.56mm rounds, 6 pieces of 9mm rounds, 4 rounds of 7.62mm, 12 cartridges, 5 cell phones and assorted charms were recovered and handed over to the appropriate authorities for necessary actions.

“In another development, troops on patrol and clearance operations encountered bandits in Kutunku, Baban Lamba Villages in Wishishi and Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State.

“In the encounter, 7 bandits were neutralized, 3 AK 47 rifles, 5 magazines, 71 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 37 motorcycles and 10 mobile phones were recovered.

“Within the period review, OPERATION WHIRL STROKE has cumulatively neutralized 9 bandits, recovered 8 AK 47 rifles, 8 magazines, 208 special ammunitions, 15 cell phone,” Gen Onyeuko said.

He added that troops of operation Whirl Stroke also conducted non-kinetic operations in order to alleviate the poor living of people in the IDP Camps.

According to him, as part of this non-kinetic operations, Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke distributed some food, sanitary and sundry items to the internally displaced persons in Ortese, and Daudu Camps both in Benue and Keana in Nasarawa State.

He also said that troops conducted series of peace meetings with heads of local communities and youth leaders to workout modalities for maintaining peace in their domain.

He said of such meeting was conducted at the palace of His Royal Majesty Aku Uka of Wukari, Dr Ishaku Ada Ali with heads of local communities and youth’s in attendance.

Gen. Onyeuko conveyed the appreciation of the Military High Command to troops in the frontlines of the various theatre of operations for their zeal and commitment in containing the various securities challenges across the Country.

He said the general public is also appreciated for their cooperation in providing useful information in aiding military operations.

“We will continue to solicit for more of your cooperation in the fight against criminalities across the Country,” Gen Onyeuko said

He expressed gratitude to the press for the partnership and support in aid of military operations across the Country.

