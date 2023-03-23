Again, 1,506 Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists surrender to troops – DHQ

…Several terrorists neutralized

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja, says

1,506 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families have again surrendered troops in the North-East zone of the country.

Major General Musa Danmadami, the Director of the Defence Media Operations (DMO), made this known on Thursday in Abuja during the bi-weekly briefing on troops activities and operational successes recorded in the various operational theaters within the 6 geo-political zones of the country.

Danmadami noted that in the past 2 weeks, both kinetic and non-kinetic operations were conducted in the various theatres of operations, with significant results recorded.

He said in troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai and other operations in the North East zone have sustained and continued to dominate their general area of operation.

He therefore disclosed that several terrorists were neutralized, while others and their families members to surrendered troops. He also said that large cache of arms and ammunition, including cash and live-stock were recovered within period under review.

He said,”Operational activities were conducted in villages, forest, mountains, towns and cities of Gwoza, Askira – Uba, Kukawa, Monguno, Damboa, Mobbar, Konduga, Ngala, Bama, Dikwa and Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State and Yunusari, Geidam, Karasuwa and Damaturu Local Government Areas of Yobe State. Operations were also conducted in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State. Several raids, fighting patrols and ambushes operation were conducted to curb the activities of terrorists and other criminals elements within the Area of Operation.

“Notably, between 10 and 11 March 2023, troops while acting on credible intelligence ambushed Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists at locations within Askira-Uba, Kukawa, Gwoza and Damboa Local Government Areas of Borno State. At these locations, troops made contact with the terrorists, during which 7 terrorists were neutralized while other fled in disarray with gun shot wounds. Troops exploited these areas and recovered 8 AK47 rifles, 64 rounds of 7.62mm special, 128 rounds of 7.62mm belted ammo, 1 pump action gun, 1 PKT machine gun, 13 rounds of 5.56mm ammo, 1 jack knife, 1 mechanic tools box, military camouflage uniform, 1 boafeng radio, 6 motorcycles, 1 blanket, 4 mobile phone and 1 sack of groundnut.

“Equally, on 12 March 2023, troops while on fighting patrol intercepted a vehicle and arrested 6 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorist logistics suppliers at Kalari Abdul village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State. Troops recovered 1 vehicle, 8 mobile phones, the sum of N2,226,450.00 only amongst other items. On the same day, troops conducted search and rescue operation at suspected kidnappers hideout at Moyaladi, Miya and Gaya villages in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State and Modori and Gurusulu villages in Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe State. Following the operation, 4 suspected kidnappers were arrested and 6 kidnapped victims rescued while troops recovered 1 AK47 rifle and 6 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo.

“In another development, on 14 March 2023, troops conducted clearance operations to terrorists enclaves within Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State. During the operations, troops made contact with Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and following a fire fight, 6 terrorists were neutralized. Troops exploited the general area and recovered 3 AK47 rifles, 10 dane guns, 12 dummy rifles, 118 rounds of 7.62 x 50mm NATO ammo, 10 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm NATO ammo, 1 round of 12.7mm NATO, 41 livestock, 2 mobile phones and the sum of N4,000.00 only. Troops also rescued 49 kidnapped civilians comprising 26 adults and 23 children. Additionally, between 15 – 22 March 2023, troops on fighting patrol to Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province enclaves at villages within Biu, Gwoza and Bama Local Government Areas of Borno State encountered terrorists. Following fierce fire fights, troops neutralized 6 terrorists and arrested 5. Troops exploited these various locations and recovered 4 AK47 rifles, 7 AK47 magazines, 1 x 60mm mortar, 1 firing pin, 102 rounds of 7.62mm special, 2 donkeys, 10 mobile phones, 10 sachets of Axzol tablets, 199 sachets of tramadol tablets and the sum of N4,370.00 only as well as also rescued 64 kidnapped victims. Equally, on 12 March 2023, troops conducted operations to a terrorists leader hideout at Zodie village in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State but no contact was made. Troops however, search the area and recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 18 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 5 sim cards, NIMC printout and 81 cattle suspected to belong to the terrorist leader.

“Consequently, within the weeks in focus, troops in the North East zone recovered 16 AK47 rifles, 1 x 60mm mortar bomb, 10 dane guns, 12 dummy rifles, 1 pump action gun, 1 PKT gun, 280 rounds of 7.62mm special, 118 rounds of 7.62 x 50mm NATO, 13 rounds of 5.56mm ammo, 10 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm NATO ammo, 1 round of 12.7mm NATO, 17 AK47 magazines, 1 firing pin, 1 mechanic tools box, 2 knives, 6 motorcycles, 24 mobile phones, 41 live stocks, assorted food items, 1 vehicle, 4 sim and other sundry items as well as the cash sum of N2,234,820.00 only. Troops neutralized 13 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, arrested 6 logistics suppliers and rescued 119 abducted civilians, while a total of 1,506 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families comprising 154 adult males, 514 adult females and 838 children surrendered to own troops at different location within the theatre of operation.

“All recovered items, rescued civilians, and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families are been profiles for further action.”

Danmadami conveyed the military high command commendations on the unrelenting efforts of troops and other security agencies in the various theatres of operations across the country.

He appreciated the media community for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in “our quest to restore peace and security to our dear country”.

Danmadami also appreciated the entire populace for the support given to the members of the Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of “our various operations across the country, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective areas”.