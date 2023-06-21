Agagu University unions protest over sack of members

By Aderemi Bamgbose

The labour unions at Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, on Wednesday protested against the sack of some of their newly-appointed members by the university council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the unions barricaded the institution’s main entrance and disrupted academic and administrative activities as no staff or students were allowed to enter the institution.

The unions, of the institution’s chapters, are the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), National Association of Academic Technologist (NAAT), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and the National Association of Nigeria Students.

Dr. Rotimi Olorunisola, Chairman, ASUU, told NAN that some lecturers and non-teaching staffs appointed in March 2022, were relieved of their posts by the institution’s council.

He said that appeals to the council, which was inaugurated in August 2022, yielded no results and the unions have no option than to protest.

According to him, “our members were appointed in March before the inauguration of the council in August 2022, but the council insisted that the appointees must be sacked.

“The Joint Action Congress (JAC) of the unions deliberated on the issue and decided to embark on the protest following what the injustices meted to our members. The protest will continue until the council reverses its decision, ” Olorunisola said.

Efforts by NAN to speak with the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Temi Ologunorisa, over the matter proved abortive as calls and text messages sent to his phone were not replied. (NAN)

