Ag. IGP order not against innocent people in S/East

May 20, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



 The Police in Anambra has said the order given by Ag. IGP Usman Baba to personnel to take the against crime and criminals to their dens was targeted at innocent and lawful citizens in the South .

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, the Police Relations Officer in Anambra, said this statement in Awka on Thursday.

Baba had during the launch of ‘Operation Restore Peace’ and return the South zone to its pride, said the region was known for peaceful, tolerant, industrious and entrepreneurial.

He said that the region had in recent time witnessed an upsurge in cases of , , communal violence and attacks on security agents and our national infrastructures.

But addressing the concerns, Ikenga said it was a deliberate effort by the Police high to stabilise security order in the South .

The PPRO said that the operation ‘Restore Peace’ was formed essentially to implement the objective.

According to him, the current Police high was deeply concerned about the recent spike of crime in the zone, most especially, deliberate attacks on security agents and our national assets.

“The operation is unique and targeted to restore peace, law and order, we therefore urge Anambra residents to with the Police and other security agents.

“I want to assure everybody that this operation is people driven, and at every time shall be reviewed to address issues.

“It is against innocent and lawful members of the society,” he explained. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,