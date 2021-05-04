The acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, has ordered the deployment of Mr Abutu Yaro as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of Imo.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mba also announced that the I-G had approved the deployment of Mr Hussaini Rabiu as the new CP in charge of the Police Command in Zamfara.

He said that the deployment was in line with the efforts of the police leadership to strengthen security, tackle violent crimes and enhance optimal coordination of policing operations within the state.

According to him, Yaro, a fellow of the National Defence College and the immediate past CP in charge of the Police Command in Zamfara, is an operationally-minded cop.

He said by the new development, Yaro took over from Mr Nasiru Mohammed, who had been redeployed to Western Port Authority, Lagos.

Mba said that other deployments included John Amadi, from Western Port Authority to Airport Police Command, Ikeja, Lagos; Anderson Bankole, Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos, and Joe Enwonwu, Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He said that the I-G called on the newly deployed officers to bring to bear their professional experience at improving policing and restoring public confidence in their new places of assignment.

He pledged the determination of the Force under his leadership to upscale its operations, improve public safety and tackle all forms of crimes in the country. (NAN)

