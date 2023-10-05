Ag. Customs CG signs MoU with FRSC, pledges to suppress smuggling of vehicles

… As FRSC Boss invests Ag. CGC Adeniyi with Special Marshall

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Tuesday, 3rd October 2023, for automated data sharing of vehicle registration.

The Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs, along with his counterpart, Corps Marshal Dauda Ali, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the headquarters of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Abuja.

In his speech, the Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs disclosed that the collaboration would foster unity between the two agencies and help prevent revenue leakages.

He said, “The MoU would lead to seamless collaboration, operational efficiency, enhanced compliance, and innovative problem-solving.”

Other areas pointed out by the CGC in his address include resource optimization, road safety, revenue generation, and other essential aspects of vehicle documentation.

In his response, Corps Marshal Dauda Ali Biyu commended the Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs for his dedication towards the signing of the MoU. He assured the Ag. CGC of his commitment to partnering with the Customs Service to combat smuggling, revenue leakages, theft, and other social crimes.

He further expressed interest in data sharing and emphasized the positive outcomes expected from this collaboration.

To solidify their commitment to cooperation, the Corps Marshal also appointed the Ag. CGC, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, as a Special Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

