Ag. Customs CG receives NIPR delegation on courtesy visit to Customs Headquarters

The Ag. Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, on Wednesday, 23 August 2023, received The President/Chairman Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Mal Mukhtar Sirajo, Members of the Governing Council, Fellows, Chair of State Chapters and other members of the Institute on a courtesy visit at the Nigeria Customs Service Headquarters, Abuja.

The visit, according to Mukhtar Sirajo, was to congratulate the Ag. CGC on his appointment by President Bola Ahmad Tinubu GCFR and also to discuss the Institute’s level of preparedness to hold its Annual General Meeting and elections slated for Thursday, 23rd August 2023.

He said, “As this meeting marks my final act as the President, I feel mandated to congratulate the Nigeria Customs Service for having Bashir Adewale Adeniyi as Ag. Comptroller-General of the Service, I want to tell you that he is an excellent team player.

He, however, appealed to the CGC to deploy patience and humility in his leadership to take the Service to the next level while assuring the audience that the Nigeria Customs Service will be better under his supervision.

He assured the CGC that the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations will not relent in supporting him in all ramifications to succeed.

Responding, the Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, welcomed the entourage to Customs House, hoping that the AGM, electioneering process and transition will be successful.

The Ag. CGC, who is a Fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations and also the Vice President of the Institute, expressed his appreciation, assuring that the Nigeria Customs Service will continue to support the professional body.

“Now that you are in Abuja for this AGM and elections, I want to implore all of us to maintain our good relationships even after the election, irrespective of how it goes.” He concluded.

