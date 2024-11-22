Ag COAS to RSMs: Curb inter-agency rivalry, be exemplary in your duties

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has charged Regimental Seargent Majors (RSM) of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force and the Nigeria Police to curb inter agency rivalry.

Oluyede urged them to be exemplary in carrying out their statutory duties as custodians of discipline, regimentation, as well as customs and traditions of their various services.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Man.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Thursday in Abuja.

The acting COAS gave the charge at the just concluded Second RSM Convention 2024 themed “Fostering Improved Discipline and Regimentation in the Nigerian Army for Enhanced Capacity to accomplish constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment” held in Lag

os.

He reminded the RSMs of the cardinal position of discipline and regimentation, which he averred are essential traits to promote inter-agency cooperation amongst services of the Armed Forces, police and other security and intelligence agencies.

He urged RSMs to as a matter of urgency, shoreup the level of discipline of personnel to ensure enhanced inter agency cooperation as well as a cohesive and formidable front to confront security challenges in the country.

“All hands must be on deck in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, and other sundry crimes in troubled parts of the country.

”You must develop and exhibiting positive attitudes to foster seamless joint operations to restore peace and tranquillity in the country,” he said.

Oluyede also tasked the RSMs to mentor their subordinates and present their challenges to the authorities for solution.

This approach, he said would boost motivation and ensure that the Nigerian army and other security agencies maintain well led troops capable of performing their constitutional responsibilities.

In his remarks, the Chief of Administration (Army), Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor, described RSMs as not only the custodians of discipline, but also the bridge between the officers and soldiers in the army.

Akpor said RSM convention was organised to appraise the issues associated with discipline and regimentation in formations and units across services and security agencies.

He challenged the participants to be well versed in handling all matters relating to barracks security, personal security, and troops’ welfare.

The Acting COAS later Inaugurated the 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Interns accommodation at Yaba, Lagos. (NAN)