Ag. CGC extends congratulations to Cadets at regimental Dinner, praises Commandant for upholding NCS values

The Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR congratulated 81 cadets of the Basic Course 1/2023 on the eve of their eagerly awaited Passing Out Parade.

The event, graced by the Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, DCGs, ACGs, as well as senior customs officers and representatives from the military and paramilitary agencies, took place at the Nigeria Customs Training College, Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, 21st September 2023.

Speaking at the event, the Ag. CGC commended the relentless commitment of the Commandant, DC Haniel Hadison, and his management team for upholding the values of integrity, diligence, and professionalism, thereby impacting the cadets’ lives.

He stated that the cadets should consider themselves fortunate to have DC Hadison as their commandant, who has introduced various learning architectures into the curriculum to align with recent trends, enhancing professionalism.

He said, “You should all consider yourselves fortunate to have a Commandant who made these well-packaged experiences possible.

“I would like to commend the Commandant for initiating this regimented dinner; this is the maiden edition, and I believe that future editions will be even better,” he said.

“You have undergone six months of rigorous training; this event allows you to strike a balance between official life and social networking. As you can see, we have people from all walks of life gathered here today to interact with you,” he added.

He congratulated them before their passing out parade, stating that the world could testify that they had undergone rigorous training, making them fit to become professional Customs officers.

In his remarks, the Commandant of the Training College, Deputy Comptroller Haniel Hadison, commended the cadets for their unwavering commitment and discipline displayed during their training.

He explained that the purpose of the dinner night is to provide an opportunity for Commanders, Commandants, and senior officers to interact with their officers and the soon-to-be Customs Officers, discussing the intricacies of the job.

“This event also allows the college to show appreciation to stakeholders who have supported and collaborated with the institution, including past Commandants who have contributed to the school’s growth.”

The cadets expressed gratitude to the management of the Nigeria Customs Service for deeming them worthy representatives, pledging to be exemplary ambassadors of the training college and the Service. They also vowed to fulfil their duties as required diligently.

